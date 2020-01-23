The acquisition will allow AR Packaging to expand into selected segments and geographies

AR Packaging has completed acquisitions of rlc packaging group and Nampak Cartons Nigeria (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Sweden-based AR Packaging has completed the acquisition of rlc packaging group and indirectly a significant stake in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań and Nampak Cartons Nigeria.

The acquisitions will complement AR Packaging’s strategic plan to expand into selected segments and geographies.

The rlc Packaging is a premium packaging manufacturer of folding cartons, serving the beauty, pharma, food, and confectionery industries.

The rlc Packaging acquisition will allow AR Packaging to improve its market share

The acquisition will also help the Sweden-based firm to capture major market share in the healthcare, pharma and beauty segments.

The acquisition of the Nigerian entity will allow AR Packaging to create a presence in the African market, as well as enables to serve its multinational customers from three continents.

AR Packaging also said that it has purchased 24.1% of the shares indirectly owned by the management of BSC Drukarnia Opakowań, enabling to own the 60.8% interest in the Polish company

The BSC management will continue in the same positions to help develop the company.

All purchased entities will run under the name AR Packaging and the incorporation is being progressed with the local management teams, said the company.

All acquired entities will be operating under the name AR Packaging and the integration is in full progress together with the highly experienced local management teams.

AR Packaging president and CEO Harald Schulz said: “We are very pleased to having received full clearance on the acquisitions and warmly welcome the new companies in our group. This is a very important step in the development of AR Packaging which will now encompass 28 plants in thirteen countries with 5,500 highly experienced employees.

“The customers of rlc packaging, BSC and Nampak will benefit from our Group’s unique product portfolio including multi-substrate packaging for a wide range of applications.”

In November 2019, AR Packaging completed the acquisition of K+D, a Swiss-based developer and producer of refined and counterfeit-proof sales packaging for pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, for an undisclosed amount.

In January 2019, the rlc | packaging announced the introduction of flexible supply chain solutions to help its customers meet the current legal requirements in drug packaging.