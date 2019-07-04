Canada-based Hansen Packaging has introduced a new sustainable line of jars for the customers in the cannabis industry.

TImage: Two Made in Canada, Naturally jars designed to hold 3.5g of cannabis flower. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Hansen Packaging.

The new line of jars, dubbed Made in Canada, Naturally, is lighter, zero landfill and made from renewable resources such as hemp fibre.

According to the Hansen Packaging , the new full product line of jars offers various benefits, including usage of less material in making jars, use of renewable resources and an environmentally responsible end-of-life disposal.

Most of the producers pack their cannabis products in plastic containers, in order to comply with the laws governing the packaging of cannabis. Some of these containers are designed to be used once and then discarded.

The new line of jars has been designed to eliminate landfill-destined plastics in packaging and provide a responsible end-of-life for the packaging.

With a total weight of 18g, the 3.5g Flower Jar weighs 12g and the lid weighs 6g. The incumbent jars presently used along with the lids weigh 74gm.

Hansen’s new packaging solution enables to save more than 1.2 million pounds of plastic for every 10 million jars, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The company has made the black colour jar from USDA certified 99% new carbon waste streams of the hemp plant.

The bio-composite resin used is made from renewable resources, which have a zero-carbon footprint, enabling to minimise the use of non-renewable fossil fuel and contribute to reduction in GHGs.

Food contact and BPI certified resins are used to mould the new jars manufactured by Hansen Packaging.

Competitive Green Technologies (CGTech) produces Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified resins, which are deemed compostable in industrial composting facilities when used as components in a product that also requires to go through the certification process.

The bio-composite resins are produced by using renewable resources such as hemp. CGTech aims to use agricultural residues that are non-food and non-forest based renewable natural resources, as well as focusing on improvements to support the production of better cannabis jars.