Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of custom packaging and branding solutions for the legal cannabis industry, has developed a new pre-roll container for ABV Cannabis.

Image: Hippo Premium Packaging has designed a unique pre-roll container for ABV Cannabis. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / ABV Cannabis Co.

Hippo’s team has worked with Boveda, a US-based manufacturing company, for the development of an advanced protective packaging system.

Boveda has researched and designed a special humidity control packet, which is integrally built into the packaging.

Boveda strategic business unit manager Lance Lambert said: “We wanted to create a micro-climate inside the box that would keep the terpenes in place and provide the perfect humidity, so that every customer would receive an optimum, fresh and full-flavor experience.”

The new ABV box uses the Duallok packaging system, which features upscale child-resistant design and supports a variety of customisations.

Duallok packaging system features tray and sleeve, which efficiently locks and serves as barrier to restrict children from opening, while supports adults to easily open the package.

The system can also be customised to be used for a wide range of products in the cannabis industry.

Adolphus Busch V, who is the founder and CEO of ABV Cannabis, has selected Pure Greens as the company’s exclusive provider of premium quality cannabis.

Hippo Premium Packaging co-founder and CEO Kary Radestock said: “He had a vision that cannabis could be packaged in a manner that would maintain its quality, and he entrusted us to develop a new type of system that would meet those goals.

“I am thrilled that working with the wonderful teams at ABV, Boveda and Duallok, we were able to create this truly amazing packaging system.”

In March this year, Hippo provided a new packaging for Canna Bath to better promote the brand.

Hippo’s team has designed a clean and fresh look for Canna Bath products through providing an advanced packaging that features a new logo, specially selected pastel colours and precisely applied metallic inks and foils.

Hippo is a branding and packaging company that offers ducts and services to the customers in the cannabis industry.

The company serves various customers such as annabis growers, producer/processors, manufacturers and dispensaries. It also offers custom packaging solutions, brand development, marketing services and communications for firms in the cannabis industry.