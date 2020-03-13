GKMP offers a full-service co-packing solution for CBD brands with in-house formulations

MESQUITE, NV Cannabis Sativa, Inc is proud to announce that its 51% controlled subsidiary, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Inc. (“GKMP”) http://gkmanufacturinginc.com, has signed a lease on a 16,364 square foot building in Anaheim, CA. GKMP takes possession later in March.

“We are excited to move into a new and substantially larger facility that will be FDA Registered, ISO 9001 Compliant, CGMP Compliant, and Halal/Kosher Certified. The facility is a free-standing building with full HVAC systems, state-of-the-art security, and is capable of producing up to 12 million product units per month”, said Keith Hyatt, of GKMP. David Tobias, CEO of CBDS, added, “we are anxious to complete our move and ramp up our production for our existing customers and for the new customers we will be able to service in the larger facility.”

GKMP offers a full-service co-packing solution for CBD brands with in-house formulations and over 400 product SKUs, as well as label design, in-house printing, and in-house media (offering photo, video, and content creation).

GK Manufacturing has been formulating and manufacturing for more than a dozen years, specializing in unique and specialty products including topicals and beverages. White label services ranging from expert formulation and mixology to packaging and design, along with fulfillment including online orders, warehousing and drop-shipping, are all offered by GKMP. For information, visit the contact page at http://gkmanufacturinginc.com/

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities.

