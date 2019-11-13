Gerresheimer is now providing the Gx RTF ClearJect COP staked in needle (SIN) in two sizes 1.0ml and 2.25ml

Image: The new Gx RTF ClearJect polymer syringe is packed in nests for easy handling and filling. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer is set to start the production of new Gx RTF ClearJect 2.25ml polymer needle syringe at its Pfreimd facility in Germany.

Gerresheimer has used high-performance polymer called cyclic olefin polymer (COP) to produce the Gx RTF ClearJect 2.25ml needle. It can be used as primary packaging for advanced medications, including sensitive, biologicals, biosimilars, and biobetters

The syringe experts from the company’s Bünde location and the plastic experts from Wackersdorf location have worked together to develop the new polymer needle syringe.

The company is now providing the Gx RTF ClearJect COP staked in needle (SIN) in two sizes 1.0ml and 2.25ml. It is equipped with a 27-gauge, 1/2in (12.7mm), thin-walled stainless-steel needle with three bevels.

According to the company, the COP material has a high pH tolerance and the pH value does not change while in storage.

The deal volume in the syringe can be minimised to reduce the overall waste of the costly drugs

The Gx RTF ClearJect needle syringe is break-resistant, making it suitable for packaging aggressive or toxic materials.

The syringes are siliconised with an accurate controlled quantity of the highly viscous Dow Corning 360 MD (12,500 cST) silicone oil, helping to deliver better syringe functionality with low breakaway and sliding forces with the lowest possible particle load.

In addition, the deal volume in the syringe can be minimised to reduce the overall waste of costly drugs.

The material helps to create a range of designs as per the customer specific-requirements. Gerresheimer’s new syringes can also be used in autoinjectors.

The company will exhibit the new 2.25ml polymer needle syringe at this year’s Pharmtech event, which will take place from 19 to 22 November.

In October this year, Gerresheimer developed two different cap designs for the new dropper bottle system E / F to meet the new requirements set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).