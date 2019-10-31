The company manufactures the dropper bottles system E / F in the sizes of 5, 10, 15, and 30 ml under clean-room conditions

Image: Gerresheimer manufactures two different cap designs to meet the requirements of FDA. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has developed two different cap designs for the new dropper bottle system E / F to meet the new requirements set by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Gerresheimer has introduced sleeved cap (System F) along with another cap design where the tamper-evident ring stays attached to the bottle after opening (System E).

The tamper-evident ring features flexible parts that serve as valve flaps, providing a positive-retention mechanism at the bottle neck.

The packaging products manufacturer has also received FDA approval for the two different cap designs.

Gerresheimer executive vice president Niels Düring said: “Many people need to take eye drops several times a day, so it’s important that these vials work reliably right down to the last drop.”

The bottle and dropper are made from LDPE

The bottle and dropper are made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) while the caps are made using high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

The plastic packaging manufacturer said that it would display its portfolio of plastic packaging for solids and liquids at the Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPhl) in Frankfurt.

Earlier this month, the company completed the renovation of its clear-glass furnace at Essen facility in Germany.

The new renovated clear-glass furnace allows the company to manufacture innovative and sustainable clear-glass containers for solid and liquid drugs.

As part of the refurbishment, the company has modernised the plant in all areas.

Furthermore, the new furnace technology, expansion of the clean room as well as automation of the testing and packaging systems is expected to help the company to enhance its production capabilities.

The company’s investment will also help to create approximately 400 jobs at the plant.

With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of nearly €1.4bn.