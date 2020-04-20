Eka Global said that the current pandemic enabled consumers and governments to realise the significance of quality food packaging

Eka Global Group CEO Chaiwat Nantiruj. (Credit: PRNewswire / Eka Global)

Eka Global, a provider of longevity packaging, has announced that supply remains a priority for food packaging during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The company claimed that it will not compromise on the supply and quality of its food packaging despite an increase in demand for ready meal packaging across the globe.

The acquisition of Printpack Asia enabled Eka to increase its annual production capacity to 2.5 billion pieces

In late 2019, Eka Pak acquired Printpack Asia and included under Eka Global brand to establish as one of the major longevity packaging producers.

The deal helped to enhance Eka’s annual production capacity to 2.5 billion pieces, in addition to accessing an expanded network of production facilities in India and China.

The acquisition of Printpack Asia enabled Eka Global to expand its business operations, specifically in Thailand, China and India markets.

Eka Global Group CEO Chaiwat Nantiruj said: “Now, we have observed a new trend. Since the world is fighting against COVID-19 and a lot of people stay at home, they need more ready-to-eat meals which is a practical solution for safe & nutritious food and enhance personal hygiene.

“With this trend, we have seen our total sales increased by 100% in the first quarter this year compared to the same period last year.”

The current pandemic enabled consumers and governments to realise the significance of quality food packaging, ad it will help boost acceptance of longevity packaging in the coming years.

According to the company, longevity packaging emerges as a significant solution to stay-at-home.

Eka Global also focuses on making all its products recyclable, in addition to the application of advanced technology and improving quality.

Nantiruj further added: “By combining green concept with innovation, what we call ‘Ekanovation’, we are disrupting the global packaging industry.

“People can live a healthier lifestyle while doing their part in reducing impact on the environment with our fully recyclable packaging.”

Eka Global distributes its longevity packaging in 42 countries across six continents. The company’s product portfolio is comprised of ready meal trays, fruit containers, pet food containers, baby food packaging, and beverage containers.

