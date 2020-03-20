Bobst is already implementing various preventive measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19 within the company’s different locations

Bobst has announced additional protective measures due to the spread of COVID-19 (Credit: BOBST)

Bobst has announced that its task force has implemented additional measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in European countries.

The company is particular on the application of the recommendations from the WHO, the guidance issued by local governments and the recommendations from the Bobst Group task force.

The company is focusing on the better implementation of the safety recommendations in all countries, as well as global employees health prevention and customers spare parts availability.

Bobst to place its factories at their lowest machine production level to minimise the spread of novel coronavirus

Bobst will also place its factories at their lowest machine production level to focus on parts and services without affecting the security of the employees.

Bobst Lyon site is already maintaining its minimum production level while Bobst Mex and Bobst Grenchen sites will also enter into minimum production levels. All sites will continue to maintain minimum production levels for two weeks.

The company will also monitor technical service centres country by country to help better maintain their business continuity.

It also noted that it will evaluate the evolution of the situation in all countries and for all of its sites to implement required measures.

Bobst executive committee also announced that it is closely monitoring the status of the outbreak of coronavirus and its potential impact on the company’s supply chain, production and service organisation.

The company is already implementing preventive measures such as visitors pre-registration and site entry restrictions to restrict the potential spread of the diseases within the company’s different locations.

With operations in more than 50 countries, Bobst operates 15 production facilities in eight countries and employs over 5 500 people across the globe.

