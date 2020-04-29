DuPont Tyvek cargo covers can be used by pharmaceutical companies, third-party logistics companies and airlines

DuPont and Cold Chain Technologies have signed deal for Tyvek cargo covers. (Credit: 2427999 from Pixabay)

DuPont has collaborated with Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) for Tyvek cargo covers, which are used by the customers in the life sciences sector.

Under an exclusive agreement, the CCT will take responsibility for the global production, sales, distribution, and technical service of Tyvek cargo covers.

DuPont Safety vice president and general manager John Richard said: “DuPont is highly committed to seeing the healthcare industry thrive, and this partnership with CCT reflects our focus on improving customer service and product innovation for the cold chain industry.”

From 15 July, CCT will also oversee the pre and post-sales customer questions and support related to DuPont Tyvek cargo covers.

The new deal will enable CCT to offer advanced DuPont Tyvek cargo covers to the manufacturers and distributors of temperature-sensitive, life-science products.

DuPont Tyvek cargo covers will help address the challenges of cold chain breaks during air transit

DuPont Tyvek cargo covers have been developed to address the challenges of cold chain breaks during air transit. The perishable and temperature-sensitive products will be more affected by temperature excursions.

DuPont Tyvek cargo covers can be used by pharmaceutical companies, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and airlines across the world.

CCT president Robert Bohne said: “CCT is excited about the untapped market potential and new product opportunities this partnership will create. This relationship will open the doors for us to gain access to the best materials and technologies in the marketplace which will ultimately help us better serve our customers.”

In July 2019, Aurora Capital Partners acquired thermal packaging solutions provider Cold Chain Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

CCT offers single-use and reusable passive thermal packaging solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive materials in the life sciences industry.