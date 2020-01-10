Dolco Packaging has specifically designed new processor-grade polystyrene trays for patties

Tekni-Plex business unit Dolco Packaging has introduced a new line of processor-grade polystyrene (PS) trays for patties.

The multi-purpose, supermarket-grade and standard-sized rectangular trays are mostly used for patties. The round patties will slide around in these trays, resulting in a deformed and misshapen product.

The new patty trays can be used for ready-to-cook premium products and blends such as ground beef, poultry, specialty meats, salmon, crab cakes and portobello mushrooms.

Dolco is offering new patty trays in two, four and five-cell options

Available in two, four and five-cell options, Dolco’s new patty trays will help provide an advanced product display and enhanced performance attributes.

Dolco is providing a four-cell patty tray in two different depth options to meet the preferences of the retailer.

The two- and five-cell trays include raised channels on the bottom to make the patty sit on while the four-cell deep and shallow trays are available with soaker pads.

Both options have been designed for keeping patties dry and fresh, helping to extend the shelf life of the product. Tekni-Plex is offering the trays in both white and black.

According to the company, Dolco’s thicker processor-grade PS patty trays are 30% stronger than its thinner supermarket-grade alternatives, enabling to minimise cracking or folding.

The square shape of the four-cell tray needs less film to overwrap, as well as occupies less space in the case compared against standard rectangular trays.

Dolco Packaging is involved in the manufacturing of polystyrene foam and PET containers for the egg, agricultural, food and food service markets. The company operates five manufacturing facilities across the US.

Tekni-Plex develops and produces products for different markets such as medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, household and industrial.

In September 2019, Tekni-Plex purchased automation equipment solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging Equipment to make it a part of its Tri-Seal business.