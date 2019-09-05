MMC Packaging has been designing, developing and commercialising post-moulding automation systems for almost 30 years

Image: Tekni-Plex acquires Canadian automation firm MMC Packaging. Photo: Courtesy of Tekni-Plex.

US-based innovative packaging materials manufacturer Tekni-Plex has purchased automation equipment solutions manufacturer MMC Packaging Equipment to make it a part of its Tri-Seal business.

Based in Québec, Canada, MMC Packaging is a manufacturer of cap lining/wadding, cap assembly, cap-slitting and band-folding, and cap closing machines for both speciality and beverage closures.

In addition, it develops vision systems and custom automation equipment, for customers in the food, beverage, personal and homecare, pharmaceutical, chemical and industrial sectors.

MMC president Philippe McNally said: “We are excited about MMC’s future. Becoming part of the Tekni-Plex family will give MMC access to new growth opportunities and enable us to continue our commitment to high quality automation and superior customer service. Together, we will be able to accomplish great things for our customers and employees.”

MMC Packaging is offering automation systems for three decades

Tekni-Plex said that the transaction marks the fourteenth acquisition in the past five years, and would support its strategy to grow business through transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

Following the acquisition, 70 experienced employees from MMC will be added to the Tekni-Plex existing team of 3,500 employees, and MMC General Manager Christiane El-Tekly would remain in the same position to oversee the operation.

MMC Packaging has been designing, developing and commercialising post-moulding automation systems for almost 30 years.

Tekni-Plex is engaged in developing and manufacturing products for a wide variety of end markets, including medical, pharmaceutical, food, beverages, personal care, household and industrial.

Tekni-Plex president and chief executive officer Paul Young said: “We continue to drive our strategy by growing our business organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition of MMC allows us to bring an expanded array of solutions to the caps and closure packaging segment, as well as other markets.

“As experts in designing, assembling and supplying leading-edge, high-speed, post-moulding automation systems, MMC’s global business perfectly complements Tri-Seal’s worldwide manufacturing footprint.

“With their innovative products and excellent manufacturing capabilities, as well as a very strong management team, we will be able to bring even more solutions to our customer base.”