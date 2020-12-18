The new Lockbox folding cartons have been developed to serve as a user-friendly and compliant packaging option for cannabis brands

Diamond Packaging has introduced child-resistant packaging for medical and recreational marijuana products. (Credit: Michael Moriarty from Pixabay)

Diamond Packaging has introduced new Lockbox folding cartons, a certified child-resistant (CR) packaging solution for medical or recreational marijuana products.

The single and dual lock options of Diamond Lockbox feature finished edges, as well as broad billboard space. It can be decorated with a range of printing and finishing effects.

The company’s team of design engineers and packaging experts developed new folding cartons to serve as a user-friendly and compliant packaging option for cannabis brands.

All Diamond Lockbox designs are provided with discreet child-resistant (CR) release mechanisms to ensure compliance for both child safety and senior adult use effectiveness (SAUE).

The reclosable designs, which maintain CR functionality, produce a clicking sound for audible feedback.

The cartons use laminated and tear-resistant paperboard outer cartons and paperboard inserts, which can be customised to hold a range of products, including edibles, pre-rolled joints, vape cartridges, vape pens, and concentrates.

Diamond Lockbox cartons integrate the firm’s Green Chic packaging model, which enables to capture the essence of luxury or upscale cannabis brands via sustainable converting methods.

Green Chic uses multiple in-line technologies such as TruCOLOR expanded colour gamut (ECG) printing, cold foiling, speciality coatings, Liquid Metal metallic UV coatings, and cast and cure holographic effects.

The packaging firm stated that all packaging is designed using paperboard and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy in a zero waste to landfill (ZWL) facility.

Diamond Packaging marketing director Dennis Bacchetta said: “The Lockbox designs are a synergy of creative structural design, beautiful aesthetics, and industry-leading sustainability practices that Diamond is known for.”

Established in 1911, Diamond Packaging offers folding cartons for the personal care health care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and consumer electronics industries.

In July this year, Ventiv Design introduced a new sustainable and anti-counterfeit packaging line to better meet the requirements of the nascent cannabis industry.