The new sustainable and recyclable product line has been developed to replace EPS products, foam, and other insulators

The new sustainable Solversa are suitable for food and beverage delivery, and pharmaceutical applications. (Credit: Damian Konietzny from Pixabay)

Cryopak, a provider of cold chain packaging solutions, has introduced a new sustainable packaging product line to reduce the impact on the environment.

The 100% sustainable and recyclable product line, dubbed Solversa, has been produced using post-consumer recycled PET or cotton fibres.

The new Solversa line is suitable for food and beverage delivery, and pharmaceutical applications

Developed to replace EPS products, foam, and other insulators, the Solversa line is suitable for food and beverage delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical studies/trials.

The new sustainable products can also be used by any other industry that needs to control the temperature of their products.

According to the company, ecologically-friendly shipping solutions have been designed to mimic the performance of traditional products in this category.

Cryopak general manager Mark Barakat said: “Producing environmentally-friendly products is an important step in our overall corporate pledge to provide sustainable solutions that are environmentally responsible.

“I’m very proud of our team, and their ability to help Cryopak lead the way with solutions that protect our environment. Offering validated, eco-friendly innovations that address the needs of our customers are objectives that both our company leadership and our staff are very passionate about.”

Cryopak, a subsidiary of Integreon Global, is engaged in the supplying of technologies for temperature-sensitive shipping requirements.

The product portfolio is comprised of insulated shipping containers, gel packs, phase change materials, and temperature monitoring devices.

Cryopak produces high-density polyethylene (HDPE) gel packs in re-useable plastic trays. The hard packs freeze much faster which saves them pallet positions in their freezer, and energy costs.

Cryopak serves companies in the pharmaceutical, life science, biotech, food, and electronics industries.

With headquarters in Edison of New Jersey, Cryopak has locations across the US, Canada, and France to serve clients across the world.