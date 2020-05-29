The Rainbow Visor face shields are manufactured at Coveris’ packaging facility in St. Neots

Coveris and Benchmark to develop protective face visors. (Credit: Coveris.)

Coveris, a flexible and paper packaging company, has collaborated with Benchmark, a retail display specialist, to supply face visors to protect and prevent against the spread of Covid-19.

Developed by Coveris, Benchmark Displays and design partner OrsCol Creative, the disposable, hygienic barrier visors were a response to concerns about the lack of available personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Rainbow Visor face shield are developed by Benchmark are in line with the EU product safety directives and are manufactured at Coveris’ packaging facility in St. Neots.

Coveris said that the manufacturing lines are equipped to produce up to 10 million visors weekly. The visors are suitable for the workplace and general use.

The firm, which is specialising in the manufacture of laminated filmic board products for the food-to-go industry, has dedicated a number of its operational lines for manufacturing the visors for various single-use applications.

The new visors are printed with user instructions on the inside

The firm said that the new visors are printed with user instructions on the inside and are supplied with a removable, self-adjusting elastic strap for added comfort and safety to protect the eyes, nose, mouth and prevent touching of the face.

Coveris Graphics Labels and Board division sales director Jo Ormrod said: “As a business, we are extremely proud of the work we have been doing to support the fight against Covid-19.

“With our paper and plastic sites supplying millions of units of vital food and medical packaging each day, the manufacture of Rainbow Visors is a new step towards creating a safer, more protective environment for workers and the general public.

“Having rapidly adapted our production processes, trialled and now scaled up capacity to meet new technical demands, we have demonstrated our flexibility and expertise as a multi-format manufacturer, and we hope that this new use for packaging reinforces the value of plastic as a safe, protective and hygienic barrier solution.”

