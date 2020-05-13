The Bag-in-Bag solution features an inner layer with strong barrier properties and an outer layer made of paper

Coveris’ new Bag-in-Bag solution enables easy recycling. (Credit: Coveris)

Packaging solutions provider Coveris has introduced new Bag-in-Bag solution to support easy recycling for consumers.

The new Bag-in-Bag solution, which has been designed mainly for food and pet food packaging, features an inner layer with strong barrier properties to protect the contents and an outer layer that is made of paper.

Coveris said it combines the benefits of flexible film and the advantages of paper along with its patented technology for easy separation, to meet the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The Bag-in-Bag solution’s two components can be separated via precut tape

The new Bag-in-Bag solution allows consumers to separate the bag’s two components via a precut tape provided at the bottom, to make recycling easier after use.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Coveris R&D Flexibles head Eric Valette said: “With this sustainable packaging solution, the team has developed a user-friendly eco-concept that retains the advantages of plastic bags while making recycling easy.

“We have conducted internal panel tests to measure the efficacy of easy separation and recyclability and we are now pleased to release this innovation to market.”

Earlier this year, Coveris has acquired Hungarian company Plasztik-Tranzit Kft for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1985, Plasztik-Tranzit provides advanced flexible packaging solutions for the customers in the food industry.

Plasztik-Tranzit provides modern inhouse capabilities such as extrusion, advanced flexo printing, lamination and converting in both Hungary and neighbouring markets.

Coveris is engaged in providing flexible packaging solutions to protect products ranging from food to pet food, as well as medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Based in Vienna, Coveris has 25 sites in the EMEA region with 4,200 employees.