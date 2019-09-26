Constantia TT’s pharma product portfolio comprises printed blister foil, sachet and coldform material

Image: Constantia TT’s Voskresensk facility produces packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. Photo: courtesy of Constantia.

Flexible packaging firm Constantia Flexibles has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Russia-based packaging firm TT-print.

Constantia TT is the new name of the acquired business, which operates Voskresensk facility that is involved in the production of packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.

Constantia TT is the firm’s second facility in Russia, while the first is Constantia Kuban situated in Timashevsk.

More than 100 employees are working at the new site to help meet the demand for flexible packaging in the pharma industry of Russia, as well as its neighbouring countries.

The site recently completed construction and validation of cleanroom facilities to classification D of the Good Manufacturing, based on an initiative of TT-print founder Ruslan Chuev.

Chuev said: “The reasons for TT-print’s growth the last 20 years has been the dedication and professionalism of the local team, our carefully selected suppliers as well as our commitment to stay ahead of industry standards and continually improve our technological solutions.”

Constantia TT’s pharma product portfolio includes printed blister foil, sachet and coldform material.

The firm’s second business pillar comprises packaging materials for customers in the food and dairy industry.

Constantia Flexibles pharma executive president Pierre-Henri Bruchon said: “By implementing this concept for Constantia TT, we have become pioneers in the Russian market.

“Together with the long-term experience in the field of flexible packaging, our dedication to clean and stable production conditions makes us the perfect partner to pharmaceutical producers in Russia as well as in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan who aim to protect their life-saving products.”

Constantia Flexibles supplies flexible packaging and label solutions to the customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceuticals and beverage industries.