The bio-based lids and scoops made by Nestle, which are certified as plant-based plastic packaging, will be made from 66% and 95% sugar cane respectively

This packaging will help Nestle reduce its use of fossil-based plastics as part of its ambition to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050 (Credit: Shutterstock/DCStockPhotography)

Nestle has announced it will introduce bio-based lids and scoops made from sugar cane for a range of its nutrition products for babies and children.

The main advantage of these bio-based plastics is that they are made from a renewable plant material that can be continually replenished and that absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Additionally, this packaging will help the company reduce its use of fossil-based plastics as part of its ambition to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Nestle Nutrition’s head Thierry Philardeau said: “Nestlé continues to push the boundaries of science to provide nutritional solutions for children, and we are putting that same passion into pioneering new packaging that is good for our planet.

“Families rely on us for support in the first 1,000 days of life – a critical time to shape a healthier and more prosperous future – and we are proud to be the first global brand to offer them solutions that maximise the use of renewable resources.”

Bio-based lids developed by Nestle made from 66% sugar cane

The lids and scoops are made from 66% and 95% sugar cane respectively.

They are certified as plant-based plastic packaging and are widely recyclable, however they’re not compostable or biodegradable.

They have the same properties and functionalities as conventional plastic ones, without compromising the high level of hygiene and freshness required.

Nestle Health Science CEO Greg Behar said: “It is our responsibility to our customers and to our planet to innovate on packaging materials that contribute to a more sustainable future.

“We are pleased that Nestle Health Science’s pediatric range is our first product group to include the new bio-based lids and scoops: new solutions for a new generation.”

Nestle Nutrition’s head of research and development, and chief medical officer Ryan Carvalho added: “The development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions plays an important role in our journey to net-zero.

“Bio-based packaging from sugar cane is an excellent example of how we can make good use of plant-based raw materials that are renewable to develop better alternatives to traditional plastic while ensuring that our products maintain a high level of safety and quality.”