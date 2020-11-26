SharkNinja has adopted new sustainable packaging materials, just in time for the busy holiday season

SharkNinja provides Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. (Credit: Michael Tavrionov from Pixabay)

SharkNinja, a provider of houseware products, has boosted its sustainability plans with 95% recyclable packaging materials across its product portfolio.

SharkNinja stated that around 98% of products across its lineup now feature packaging made from 95% recyclable material.

The company had discussions with internal stakeholders to frame a strategic vision to minimise environmental impact while protecting the crucial resources of the environment.

The long-term strategic vision of the company is based on three core pillars – packaging, climate and energy, and waste reduction.

SharkNinja has adopted new sustainable packaging materials, just in time for the holiday season. The transition also enables customers to create circular use of materials.

The company’s packaging changes comprise the use of recyclable pulp guards instead of Styrofoam, 95% post-consumer recycled and recyclable paperboard boxes and non-petroleum-based ink (soy-based) on product packaging.

SharkNinja is also planning to replace all plastic-based material with sustainable materials such as paper and biodegradable solutions.

SharkNinja president Mark Barrocas said: “We believe our greatest opportunities for impact and increased investment are in the way we design our products and leverage our supply chain – these opportunities are directly linked to our focus on manically eliminating inefficiencies and our innovation pipeline.

“Ensuring our packaging is easily recyclable is just one of many opportunities we will have to make a meaningful difference in reducing waste and positively impact people’s lives in every home around the world.”

SharkNinja, which promotes Shark and Ninja brands, offers Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances.