The new sustainable packaging products are suitable for labelling applications such as food and beverage, health and beauty, and household chemical

FLEXcon's optiFLEX ecoFOCUS with V-52-RE wash-off adhesive enables recyclability of PET containers. (Credit: Business Wire)

FLEXcon, a provider of adhesive coating and laminating solutions, has introduced new eco-friendly label materials developed to support sustainable packaging.

The new sustainable eco-friendly packaging products, dubbed FLEXcon optiFLEX ecoFOCUS, are developed for primary labelling applications and to facilitate the recyclability of PET containers.

FLEXcon’s new packaging products can be used in labelling applications such as food and beverage, health and beauty, and household chemical.

The new sustainable packaging products also feature the company’s new V-52RE adhesive, which will help to remove cleanly during the PET recycling process.

The 1.2 mil TRACrite release liner consists of up to 60% post-industrial recycled content, thereby helping to reduce the carbon footprint.

FLEXcon’s sustainable line consists of polypropylene films in clear, white and silver with a topcoat compatible with multiple print methods.

Designed to be compliant with FDA 175.105 for indirect food contact applications, the V-52RE is said to adhere to PET containers and provide a minimum application temperature of 20°F/-6.6°C.

FLEXcon product manager Melissa David said: “The V-52RE adhesive system is designed to separate from the PET flake during the recycling process, allowing for the collection of the rPET so that it can be used to create new PET containers or other items.

“The goal was to meet the demands of consumer brands for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions without sacrificing performance, and optiFLEX ecoFOCUS fits the bill for such an eco-friendly packaging option.”

In September last year, FLEXcon introduced new greener non-vinyl alternatives for durable labelling applications.

FLEXcon offers coated and laminated films and adhesives, which are suitable for use in graphics applications, manufactured goods, and new products.