The new FLEXcon NEXgen polypropylene films are suitable for consumer durables, electronics, industrial, and transportation applications

FLEXcon NEXgen is suitable for outdoor power equipment labeling. (Credit: Business Wire)

FLEXcon, a provider of adhesive coating and laminating film solutions, has launched new greener non-vinyl alternatives for durable labeling applications.

Designed to provide similar performance and physical qualities as vinyl, the new FLEXcon NEXgen polypropylene films can be used in consumer durables, electronics, industrial, and transportation applications.

The new polypropylene films are suitable to use as compliance labels, brand identity labels, and warning and instructional labels. FLEXcon’s polypropylene films can be laser die-cut, helping to avoid the use of costly dies.

FLEXcon’s new line includes gloss topcoated 4.0 mil white and frosty clear polypropylenes

The line includes gloss topcoated 4.0 mil white and frosty clear polypropylenes, and products are coated with FLEXcon’s L-344 permanent acrylic adhesive. They are supported with either a 50lb roll-form liner produced using 30% post-consumer waste or a first-in-the industry 90lb lay-flat liner for roll-to-roll or roll-to-sheet converting

FLEXcon’s topcoat technology helps gloss topcoat to provide efficient ink receptivity and consistent printability through resin and wax/resin thermal transfer, UV and solvent screen, UV, solvent and water flexo, laser (toner) and narrow-format UV inkjet.

FLEXcon provides all products in 8” x 2500’ and 13” x 2500’ pre-slit rolls, as well as in Quick-Ship in 60” master widths.

FLEXcon product manager Ross Hodnett said: “As companies trend away from vinyl, converters have been hard-pressed to find a robust alternative to meet the demands of durable labeling at a comparable price.

“We worked with one of our supplier-partners to develop a unique polypropylene film which is a true alternative to flexible vinyl for durable labels.”

Based in Spencer of Massachusetts, FLEXcon offers coated and laminated films and adhesives for graphics applications, manufactured goods, and new products.

FLEXcon supports companies ranging from printers and fabricators to engineers and designers to develop products for existing and emerging markets.

