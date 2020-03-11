PETValue bottle-to-bottle recycling facility will have the capacity to recycle plastic bottles made from PET material

Officials from Coca-Cola and Indorama Ventures during the signing of the joint-venture agreement. (Credit: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited)

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines (CCBPI) has signed a joint-venture agreement with Thailand-based Indorama Ventures to establish a bottle-to-bottle recycling facility in the Philippines.

To be built in General Trias, Cavite, the PHP1bn ($19.7m) PETValue recycling facility will be capable of recycling plastic bottles made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material.

Upon completion, the PETValue facility is touted to become the largest recycling facility in the country.

CCBPI CEO Gareth McGeown said: “Cavite being the site of such a crucial infrastructure to our World Without Waste goal is testament to the province’s commitment to help advance the country’s environmental goals.”

Coca-Cola’s environmental programme, World Without Waste, aims to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle and can that the company sells by 2030.

PETValue facility to process 30,000mt of plastic bottles annually

Planned to be commissioned in 2021, the PETValue facility will have the capacity to process 30,000 metric tons (mt) or almost two billion pieces of plastic bottles annually. It will have an output of 16,000mt per year of recycled PET resin.

McGeown added: “Through this facility, we will boost the collection rates of clear plastic bottles – collecting not just Coca-Cola bottles, but even ones from other companies. The facility will also support Filipino jobs as well as the livelihoods of people within the waste value chain.”

Indorama Ventures chief recycling officer Yashovardhan Lohia said: “Indorama Ventures has always been committed to sustainability, and to ensuring that the technologies we use are advanced, efficient, and meet or even surpass industry standards so that we can better manage our environmental impact.”

Last year, Coca-Cola has introduced a new range of paperboard “toppers” for its multipacks in Europe in a bid to replace plastic shrink film.