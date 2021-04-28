TempAid 48-hour packaging system has been designed to meet specific vaccine distribution requirements of several manufacturers

The TempAid rugged vaccine shipper. (Credit: PRNewswire / Rapid Aid)

The Public Health Agency of Canada has selected Rapid Aid and Woodbridge TempAid 48-hour vaccine packaging solutions to ship Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Rapid Aid’s cold chain division and Woodbridge have worked together to develop the TempAid rugged vaccine shipper, which can be reused multiple times and then recycled.

The 48-hour packaging system has been designed to maintain optimal temperature and meet various manufacturers’ specific vaccine distribution requirements, including Moderna, Novavax, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Janssen and Johnson & Johnson.

Rapid Aid cold chain solutions division president Ryan Sanders said: “A carton of Moderna COVID 19 vaccine, for example, contains 100 doses. A case includes 12 cartons or a total of 1,200 doses.

“Even one case of product exposed to out of spec temperatures can mean 1,200 people don’t get the desired results from this life-saving vaccine.”

The TempAid rugged packaging system features an expanded polypropylene (EPP) outer shell, which provides a range of properties such as thermal insulation, energy absorption, water resistance.

It also consists of expanded polystyrene (EPS) cooler to further enable thermal insulation and phase change material (PCM) hard bottle gels tested for both temperature stability and reuse.

A complete testing and documentation package comprises SOPs, testing data, and training material.

The Rugged 48-hour solution can be easily assembled and does not need dry ice, thereby helping to safely handle during pack out or at the destination.

The TempAid rugged packaging system is available in two qualified volume options to meet the requirements of the Public Health Agency of Canada and for needs beyond the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, the packaging system is laboratory tested for up to two days of protection using the ISTA Procedure 7D Summer Profile to maintain between either +2°C to +8°C or -25°C to -15°C.

Woodbridge president and CEO John Zianis said: “On behalf of all our Woodbridge teammates, we are honoured to have co-developed this innovative packaging solution with TempAid utilising our Expanded Polypropylene and Expanded Polystyrene foams manufactured in our Kitchener, Ontario, Canada facility.”