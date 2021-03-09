Baxter BioPharma Solutions will offer fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and packaging for around 60-90 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Baxter and Moderna have collaborated for fill/finish manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Baxter BioPharma Solutions has signed an agreement with biotechnology company Moderna for fill/finish manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

Under the deal, Baxter BioPharma Solutions will offer fill/finish sterile manufacturing services, as well as offer packaging for around 60-90 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine this year.

Baxter BioPharma Solutions is said to be a premier contract manufacturing organisation with expertise in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals, including vaccines.

Moderna chief technical operations and quality officer Juan Andres said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with Baxter BioPharma Solutions on fill/finish manufacturing for the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine in the US.

“This additional production will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity in the United States.”

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will be manufactured at the Baxter BioPharma Solutions fill/finish sterile manufacturing facilities in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Bloomington site manufactures parenteral delivery systems and clinical and commercial vaccines such as preventive and seasonal vaccines for global markets.

The site also provides a range of production and commercialisation services such as clinical development, formulation, packaging and commercial launch capabilities.

The 600,000ft² Bloomington site, which has been operating by Baxter BioPharma Solutions for 20 years, has more than 700 employees.

Baxter BioPharma Solutions vice president Marie Keeley said: “We have seen a remarkable demonstration of scientific and health care expertise in the effort to develop vaccines for Covid-19.

“Baxter is honoured to provide our deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing to help partners like Moderna bolster the supply of their vaccine.”