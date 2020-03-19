The water brand has introduced a new plant-based cap to every carton to achieve maximum sustainability in each product

Boxed Water announces 92% plant-based product packaging. (Credit: WillfriedWende from Pixabay.)

US-based sustainably packaged water brand Boxed Water is Better has announced that its product packaging contains 92% plant-based material, which the company claims it to be the highest-rated product in the industry.

The water brand has introduced a new plant-based cap to every carton to attain maximum sustainability in each product.

According to Boxed Water, the plant-based cap is developed using the residue waste from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified sustainably grown trees.

The trees, used in producing pulp and bioenergy, are claimed to have lower CO2 emissions compared to petroleum and sugarcane.

Boxed Water CEO Daryn Kuipers said: “Recycling efforts can no longer keep up with the world’s plastic production, and the shift toward plant-based products is critical for our planet’s wellbeing.

“Our product is almost entirely plant-based, and we are proud to have the highest sustainable content in the water category, at about 92%.

“We needed to create a better plant-based cap than what was currently being offered by avoiding sugar cane, we are using substantially fewer natural resources and generating a lower environmental footprint.”

Boxed Water is available in a six-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack packages

Boxed Water is now available in a 250mL, 330mL, 500mL and 1-litre box sizes, and is packed in a six-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack configurations.

Each Boxed Water carton features the same plant-based design, made of paper which is obtained from trees in well-managed forests.

The water brand claims that it has 50% less impact on ozone depletion and smog emissions from smelting and 33% less impact on acidification due to deforestation when compared to aluminium components.

The firm said that it has 64% less carbon footprint, 43% less fossil fuel used during production, and 1,084% less impact on the ozone when compared to plastic.

In July 2019, Boxed Water Is Better has signed a new contract with Creamline, an American Classics restaurant, to reduce plastic pollution.