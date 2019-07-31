Creamline has started transition from plastic bottled water to Boxed Water

Image: Creamline will replace plastic bottled water with Boxed Water. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

Boxed Water Is Better has collaborated with Creamline, an American Classics restaurant, for the reduction of plastic pollution.

Under the contract, Creamline will replace plastic bottled water with Boxed Water, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Creamline is also planning to use compostable cups and packaging, as well as eliminate plastic straw in their restaurants.

Since the establishment in Chelsea Market in 2015, Creamline has been focusing to work with an eco-friendly vendor for the reduction of waste.

Creamline managing partner Harris Mayer-Selinger said: “Sustainability is one of our core principles at Creamline. It’s an important consideration when we decide which farmers supply our ingredients, what food we cook, and how we package our food to guests.

“We feed a lot of people at Chelsea Market and have always been conscious of the waste that our business generates. That’s why we have used fully compostable packaging from day one and made every effort to recycle the single-use plastic from the bottled water we served.”

Sustainable measures of Boxed Water

Boxed Water, a sustainable packaged water company, offers an alternative to plastic bottles by producing pure water in 100% recyclable and paper-based cartons.

Boxed Water has planted more than 790,000 trees in America’s National Forests in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation (NFF).

Boxed Water Is Better CMO Rob Koenen said: “You don’t even have to buy our water to initiate the NFF response.

“Early on, we considered requiring a purchase but felt it was more important to get the trees planted. The Better for our Planet campaign allows people everywhere to participate, and at this point we are evaluating other crowdsourcing tactics to help the planet.”

Creamline serves cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and grilled cheese & tomato soup, made with locally sourced ingredients, to its consumers. It has opened in Chelsea Market in 2015 and currently has a second location in Chelsea on 7th Ave between 21st and 20th.