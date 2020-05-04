Berry plans to produce special fluid-resistant, long-sleeve apron-style gowns and over six million standard disposable aprons every week

Berry bpi’s personal protective equipment for NHS workers. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

UK-based polythene film manufacturer Berry bpi has announced plans to manufacture around 200,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect NHS workers from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

By early May 2020, the firm plans to produce special fluid-resistant, long-sleeve apron-style gowns and over six million standard disposable aprons every week.

As part of the plan to provide localised production and supply the required PPE, Berry bpi is adapting its existing manufacturing facilities in the UK and investing in new equipment.

Berry said it has already equipped four of its UK factories in Heanor, Derbyshire; Stroud, Gloucestershire; and Greenock and Dumfries in Scotland.

Berry bpi CEO Andrew Green said: “We have deliberately taken a long-term approach. We were able to call on our extensive resources and experience, as well as the flexibility and commitment of our workforce, to produce the aprons within an extremely fast turnaround to help make up shortfalls in the current supply chain.

“At the same time, we intend to scale up production so that after the immediate needs of the coronavirus crisis, we can continue to offer a cost-effective local supply solution that will be able to meet as much as possible of UK demand.”

First apron-style gowns from berry’s Heanor factory donated to local hospitals

The firm said it has produced first apron-style gowns at its Heanor factory for donation to local hospitals and hospices.

In a statement, Berry said: “Berry bpi has made a substantial investment in the new equipment and technology in order to set up a highly efficient operation that can produce both style of aprons, which are manufactured in low-density polyethylene (LDPE), cost competitively.

“The ultimate aim is to establish a sustainable domestic supply route for these types of healthcare products.”

Berry bpi’s project was backed by XPO as a logistic provider; Promopack Digital Solutions which assisted in the apron-style gown design; and Auria Solutions who cut out the gown templates.

Earlier this year, Berry bpi has introduced X-Enviro Laminate, a recyclable alternative to traditional laminated films.