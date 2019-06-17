Canada-based Bellwyck Pharma Services has expanded its US facility to increase its cold chain and controlled temperature storage and packaging capabilities.

Image: Bellwyck Pharma Services has expanded West Chester facility in US. Photo: courtesy of Bruno Glätsch from Pixabay.

Located in West Chester of Ohio, the expanded facility holds capacity to accommodate an additional 46,000ft³ of cold storage, and also offers additional space required for packaging these temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals.

The expanded facility also includes a further 230,000ft³ of 15-25°C storage space, said the company.

Bellwyck Pharma Services president Greg Keizer said: “Our clinical trial and commercial drug customers not only require more innovative packaging solutions that can withstand cold and frozen temperatures, but these drugs must also be consistently stored and distributed in these conditions without variation of temperature.

“Our most recent expansion will accommodate these needs and we are fortunate to be in a position of growth to keep up with the demand in the market.”

Bellwyck said that the US expansion further broadens its reach and capabilities, as it continues on its growth path.

Last year, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with August Faller for the expansion of its offering in Europe.

In April this year, the company has added packaging services at its German facility to meet the global requirements of its customers.

Bellwyck Pharma Services US operations vice president Leah Tufts said: “Our customers trust us with storing, packaging and distributing their clinical trial materials that need refrigeration, frozen and ultra-frozen environments.

“Without the proper regulations and strict standards that we follow, the quality and efficacy of these drugs can be compromised.”

Based in Toronto, Canada, Bellwyck Pharma Services is a provider of primary and secondary packaging and labeling services for the clinical trial and commercial drug markets.

It also provides controlled-temperature storage and distribution, as well as returns and destruction management services to its customers.

The company has been providing Package Smart solutions for more than 80 years, and it established pharma and clinical packaging division in 1994 to better serve its customers.