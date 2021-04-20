The new pelletised amber colourant masterbatches have been designed PET vials, bottles and other pharmaceutical packaging applications

Avient has launched new MEVOPUR amber masterbatches for pharma packaging applications. (Credit: Avient Corporation)

Avient, a provider of sustainable material solutions, has introduced a new regulatory-compliant MEVOPUR amber masterbatches.

The company has designed the new pelletised amber colourant masterbatch for PET vials, bottles and other pharmaceutical packaging applications.

The new MEVOPUR concentrates are said to use pre-tested ingredients and prescribed manufacturing practices to support customers to be in line with pharmaceutical packaging regulations through 2025 and ahead.

Avient has produced three new amber colour concentrates in three facilities by using medical-grade ingredients.

The new amber colour concentrates are formulated without using any animal-derived substances and phthalates.

Avient has developed and submitted a type III Drug Master File (FDA) for these colourants to support customers’ Device Master File submission for healthcare materials.

Also, the colourants have been approved for food contact in line with US FDA and EU norms.

The new MEVOPUR concentrates has the potential to restrict wavelengths from 290nm to 450nm to deliver good transparency.

Avient stated that it can design these concentrates in a range of amber tones from light to dark and with more or less red or yellow.

Avient colour and additives market development manager for EMEA said: “Avient constantly monitors the evolution of regulations in the healthcare industry and develops products to help customers comply with them well before they come into effect.

“In this case, the newest amber masterbatches comply not only with the current USP 661 standard, which governs plastic materials used in pharmaceutical packaging, but they have also been tested for compliance to USP regulations that won’t become effective until December 2025.”

