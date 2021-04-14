The new anti-fog additive can be used for thermoformed sheets and transparent food packaging, agricultural and protective films

Avient has launched new anti-fog additive for hot and cold food packaging. (Credit: Avient)

Avient, a provider of sustainable material solutions, has introduced its next-generation anti-fog additive called CESA Nofog Plus for hot and cold food packaging applications.

Designed to prevent fog, CESA Nofog Plus will help extend the shelf life of packaged food by minimising moisture accumulation.

CESA Nofog Plus has the potential to clear fogging instantly in hot conditions, as well as within five minutes in cold conditions.

According to the company, lids and protective films manufactured with the new food contact-safe additive also remain clear, thereby helping consumers to monitor the food quality.

CESA Nofog Plus is also suitable for rigid and flexible food packaging, including mono- and multilayer structures.

The new anti-fog additive can be used for thermoformed sheets and transparent food packaging, agricultural and protective films.

CESA Nofog Plus, which is available as a solid masterbatch, can be extruded with packaging resins without using the extra equipment.

In addition, CESA Nofog Plus anti-fog additive is in line with US FDA and EU regulations.

Avient Asia colour and additives general manager and vice president Say-Eng Lee said: “By helping to maintain the freshness of food in packaging and limiting the growth of bacteria and fungi, it’s possible to reduce food waste and improve food hygiene.”

Separately, the company also introduced new ColorMatrix Optica PET blue toners and colourants to improve the recyclability of PET packaging.

The heat-stable ColorMatrix Optica blue toners, which can be added to virgin PET and recycled PET (rPET), has the potential to correct and reduce the yellowing or colour variation that generally takes place during the recycling process.