The acquired healthcare packaging business has been rebranded as Airnov Healthcare Packaging

Image: Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Clariant’s healthcare packaging business. Photo: courtesy of Horst Tinnes from Pixabay.

Arsenal Capital Partners has completed the acquisition of Clariant’s healthcare packaging business for around CHF308m ($312m).

Arsenal has rebranded the acquired healthcare packaging business as Airnov Healthcare Packaging.

Matthias Brommer will serve as president and managing director for Airnov, which offers packaging products for the protection of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and diagnostic products from moisture and oxygen.

Airnov’s product portfolio is comprised of customisable and drop-in products such as canisters and packets, integrated desiccant systems, as well as specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials.

The company’s products are provided in myriad sorption options to address various applications.

In addition, the unit offers specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials, and products including an advanced desiccant polymer (ADP), diagnostic vials, and Oxy-Guard barrier bottles.

With around 600 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in France, the US and India.

Arsenal operating partner George Abd said: “Airnov is a strong, well-positioned business and its products are recognized around the world for their performance and technological leadership.

“The company serves a number of growing industry sectors, including healthcare, diagnostics, and nutraceuticals. We look forward to working with Matthias and his leadership team to move the business forward.”

Clariant offers solutions to meet various needs of the rigid packaging market, and its solutions can be used in a variety of applications, such as PET or polyolefin bottles, thermoformed trays, injection moulded containers, caps and closures, and pharmaceutical packaging.

The company also provides neutral colour to thermoplastic containers, high UV filter for PET bottles and acid-scavenging effect to moulded articles.

