Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners has signed an agreement to acquire controlling stake in Revolution, a provider of sustainable, closed-loop plastic products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets.

Image: Arsenal Capital Partners intends to acquire majority stake in Revolution. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

US-based Revolution develops sustainable plastic solutions through innovative closed-loop system. It markets a wide array of plastic solutions for the agricultural sector, which it then recovers, cleans and processes into a post-consumer resin (PCR).

The PCR is again used by the firm to manufacture the same agricultural products again along with other products such as trash can liners, carryout bags and construction films, thus closing the loop.

Revolutions’ brands including Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Revolution Ag, Rodeo Plastics, and Command are claimed to promote environmentally sustainable practices.

The acquisition is part of Arsenal Capital Partners’ effort to focus on plastic’s sustainable future.

The transaction is planned to be completed before the end of the month. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Revolution CEO Sean Whiteley said: “We are excited about the many growth initiatives available to us and our partnership with Arsenal will help us identify and capitalize on those opportunities.

“They have successfully invested in businesses like ours and their background in manufacturing, focus on sustainability and commitment to expanding our recycling and manufacturing capabilities is a perfect fit with our corporate objective of making plastic a renewable resource.

“The dramatic growth in demand and expectations by businesses and consumers for sustainable plastic solutions provides us with significant white space and opportunity.”

Upon completion of the deal, Revolution former majority owner and chairman Dhu Thompson will continue as a board member and retain investment in the company.

Arsenal senior partner Tim Zappala said: “Through its innovative closed-loop process, Revolution has led the industry in recycling for both closed and green out loops, keeping over 1.5 billion pounds of plastic out of the landfills.”

Arsenal operating partner George Abd said: “Revolution has the most innovative and scaled methods for recycling plastic film, coupled with industry-leading capabilities to manufacture high PCR finished products in many cases closing loops for its customers.”

Recently, Arsenal Capital Partners’ Meridian Adhesives Group has acquired PolyCom Industries, and its affiliate Eco Dispersions (Polycom), a manufacturer of industrial adhesives and coatings, for undisclosed amount.

Meridian was created last year as Arsenal’s platform in the adhesives and sealants sector with focus on high-value adhesives technologies.