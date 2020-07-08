The development of Safeboard packaging solution follows two years of research and testing by AR Packaging in collaboration with Bel Group

Bel Group’ Boursin cheese range in new packaging designed by AR Packaging. (Credit: AR Packaging)

France-based cheese marketer Bel Group has worked with Swedish firm AR Packaging to develop plastic-free packaging, named Safeboard, for its Boursin cheese range to reduce its environmental impact.

The move is part of Bel Group’s efforts to reduce the use of plastics while providing optimal product protection and performance.

The new solution, which follows two years of research and testing by AR Packaging in collaboration with Bel Group, eliminates the plastic coating on the cartonboard packaging that is traditionally used for its entire Boursin range of flavoured cream cheeses.

Safeboard packaging eliminates the use of PE-coated cartonboard for Bel’s Boursin range

AR Packaging said that the new Safeboard packaging eliminates the use of PE-coated cartonboard for Bel’s entire Boursin range including 80g, 155g and 250g.

Bel Group Boursin packaging development team and corporate purchasing team lead by Romain Dufrêne said: “Bel Group has set a clear agenda for how to minimise our environmental impact.

“The reduction of plastics in the cartonboard packaging for Boursin is one important step towards achieving our target to have 100% recycle-ready packaging by 2025.”

Designed to offer possibilities for tailored barriers to moisture, grease and aroma, the Safeboard packaging is based on fibres from sustainably managed forests.

AR Packaging France general manager Olivier Moysan said: “I am proud to see this innovation in full commercial use on the market now. We have developed a unique process for applying the barrier in a cost-efficient way.

“Safeboard allows our customers to have a cartonboard packaging without a gram of PE, giving an optimised sustainable packaging with minimised additional costs.”

In January this year, AR Packaging acquired rlc packaging group and indirectly a significant stake in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań and Nampak Cartons Nigeria.

The rlc Packaging is a premium packaging manufacturer of folding cartons, serving the beauty, pharma, food, and confectionery industries.