Loop is an advanced shopping platform that facilitates customers to purchase their products in reusable packaging

Image: Aptar has announced partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop platform. Photo: courtesy of AptarGroup, Inc.

AptarGroup has collaborated with TerraCycle’s Loop global circular shopping platform, which offers consumer products in reusable containers.

The partnership agreement enables to include Aptar Food + Beverage president in the advisory board of Loop.

TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky said: “Working with Aptar, one of the world’s leading packaging companies, to provide durable dispensing solutions to the world’s leading CPG companies, is going to have a significant positive effect on the entire Loop platform.”

Loop allows customers to buy their required products in reusable packaging

Loop is an advanced shopping platform, which enables customers to purchase their required products in reusable packaging, as well as delivered to their home in a Loop tote that helps avoid the use of disposable and single-use shipping materials.

The products will be placed back in the tote and pick up will be scheduled, after finishing their usage by the consumers.

To create sustainable and circular product experience and all containers will be cleaned, refilled and prepared for shipping again.

At present, Aptar offers lotion pumps for various products available on Loop’s online shopping platform.

AptarGroup president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “We are pleased to partner with TerraCycle on the Loop e-commerce platform for reusable consumer products.

“This partnership represents our vision, and our customers’ vision, for a more circular economy where packaging does not become waste. By joining Loop’s advisory board, and through further collaboration with the world’s leading brands, we can work together to better design products for reuse.”

Earlier this month, AptarGroup has collaborated with Japanese firm Nippon Closures (NCC) for the development of the latest tethered beverage closure solutions.

Both firms have entered into an exclusive partnership to cross-licence technology for tethered beverage closures.

Based in Crystal Lake of Illinois, Aptar offers a range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets.