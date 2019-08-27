The exclusive partnership between Aptar and Nippon Closures is set to cross-licence technology for tethered beverage closures

Image: Aptar and Nippon Closures have collaborated to provide advanced tethered beverage closure solutions. Photo: courtesy of AptarGroup, Inc.

AptarGroup has collaborated with Japanese firm Nippon Closures (NCC) for the development of the latest tethered beverage closure solutions.

Both firms have entered into an exclusive partnership to cross-licence technology for tethered beverage closures.

Aptar Food + Beverage president Marc Prieur said: “We are pleased to partner with NCC on the cross-licensing of registered intellectual property for tethered beverage closures as we look to grow our portfolio of dispensing closures that are more convenient for consumers and more sustainable for the environment.”

Aptar, Nippon Closures to offer innovative tethered beverage closure solutions

According to Aptar, the deal is the first cross-licence and registered intellectual property exchange between both companies.

Aptar and NCC intend to extend the intellectual property exchange into other areas.

Aptar’s Flip Lid is a consumer-friendly dispensing closure developed to improve post-use recycling, as it remains united with the bottle across the lifecycle, enabling it to easily collect and sent through the recycling stream with the container.

StrapBand solution, developed by NCC, is a tethered solution for flat caps. It delivers hinge functionality with a wide opening angle and a click sound when tethered.

The solution is suitable for flat caps and sports caps and can be used for both still and carbonated beverages.

Flip Lid and StrapBand are said to meet the requirements of the single-use plastics (SUP) regulation in Europe, as well as the AB 319 California proposal in the US.

Nippon Closures president Hisashi Nakajima said: “We are delighted to start our partnership with Aptar with a cross-license agreement between our tethered beverage closures (Flip Lid and StrapBand) which provide the value of being environmentally friendly and convenient to use.”

Aptar provides a range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets.

Nippon Closures is involved in the production of advanced closure solutions for the customers in the beverages, food, drugs and other fields.

In January this year, AptarGroup signed the new plastics economy global commitment, which seeks to address plastic waste and pollution at its source.