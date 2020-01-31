Aptar CSP Technologies’ new active packaging solution combines moisture adsorption and oxygen scavenging properties

Aptar’s fully integrated active packaging solution combines moisture adsorption and oxygen scavenging properties. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar CSP Technologies, a provider of material science and active packaging solutions, has launched a fully-integrated active packaging solution.

The new solution, which combines moisture adsorption and oxygen scavenging properties, utilises the Aptar’s patented 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform within the Activ-Film product configuration.

Aptar CSP Technologies commercial operations vice-president Badre Hammond said: “This is an important milestone for Aptar CSP as we continue to expand the capabilities of our 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology to accelerate and de-risk the product development process, providing solutions that improve and save patients’ lives.

“This technology can help reduce packaging complexity while providing a custom solution to stability concerns, enabling pharmaceutical companies to enhance drug stability and support speed-to-market.”

New active packaging solution builds on the company’s Activ-Blister packaging solution

Aptar’s technology builds on the company’s Activ-Blister packaging solution designed to provide moisture adsorption and drug product stability. The Activ-Blister packaging solution is developed for HIV prevention medicine, which is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Aptar CSP said that the integration of oxygen scavenging and moisture adsorption capability to the Activ-Film product to offer customers with a fully-integrated solution for drug products that are sensitive to moisture and oxidation.

The combination is expected to provide dual protection in various packaging configurations, such as Activ-Blister, and application fields ranging from oral solid dose and transdermal to diagnostics and probiotics.

In October 2019, Aptar secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Activ-Blister packaging solution for oral solid dose HIV prevention medicine.

The system is designed to offer protection to oral solid drug products with a 3-Phase Activ-Polymer solution, which is fully integrated into the blister package.

The three-phase Activ-Polymer technology can be customised as per the formulation of drug developer. It also provides a broad spectrum of specific drug protection such as moisture adsorption and oxygen and odour scavenging.

Aptar’s technology also holds the capacity to scavenge volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and emit aromas.