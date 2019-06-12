API Group, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of foils, laminates and holographic materials, has introduced a new range of hot metallic foils for luxury packaging market.

Image: API Group's new hot metallic foil. Photo: courtesy of API.

The firm’s latest move follows exclusive launch of the new CB and UB hot foils at the Packaging Premiere event held in May 2019 in Milan, Italy.

API Group marketing director Richard Burhouse said: “We decided to exclusively launch our new hot foils at Packaging Premiere as the event provided the perfect platform for us to reach key brand owners and designers within the luxury packaging sector.

“The feedback received was excellent and we look forward to launching the new foils to the wider market place.”

Designed to deliver maximum shelf impact, the new CB and UB hot foils offer eye-catching finishes and effects for printers, packaging designers and brand owners, to make their products stand out on the shelf, API said.

The firm noted that the CB Series, the new over-printable hot foil, delivers bright metallic reflective finish. The added over-printability factor provides way for wide new spectrum of design possibilities.

The UB Series is designed to be effective on the porous, absorbent, and substrates which are typically used for wines and spirits packaging, with enhanced shine.

API South West Europe sales and distribution head Riccardo Sottocorno said: “Packaging Premiere is the leading event for luxury packaging in Italy and provided the perfect forum for us to launch the new foils to both our existing and new customers.

“The feedback was extremely positive as we focussed on showcasing API’s technical innovation together with our surface trends and finishes.”

Earlier this year, API Group has launched new holographic designs, enhancing its range of Transmet products.

The new range of 12 holographic patterns is made available in API’s Transmet laminate, a plastic-free option for paperboard packaging.

Commenting on the new holographic designs, Burhouse said: “Our new holographic patterns will give brand owners and designers a wider variety of options to add visual impact to their product’s packaging and elevate brands to the next level.”