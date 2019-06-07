Brand empowerment specialist API Group is set to introduce a new range of hot foils for luxury packaging applications.

Image: API Group will introduce new hot foil range for luxury packaging. Photo: courtesy of API.

API said that its new CB and UB hot foils will provide packaging designers and brand owners with a range of advanced finishes and effects for better shelf appeal.

API Group marketing director Richard Burhouse said: “We are excited to launch our new hot foils at Packaging Premiere as the event provides the perfect platform for us to reach key brand owners and designers within the luxury packaging sector.”

The CB Series is a new over-printable hot foil, which delivers a bright metallic reflective finish and the added over-printability factor facilitates a wide new spectrum of design possibilities.

The UB Series has been designed to be effective on the porous, absorbent and more challenging substrates generally used for luxury wines and spirits packaging.

The company will showcase the new hot foil range at Packaging Premiere in Milan, Italy.

API South West Europe sales and distribution head Riccardo Sottocorno said: “Packaging Premiere is the leading event for luxury packaging in Italy and provides the perfect forum to launch the new foils to both our existing and new customers.

“The feedback we have received so far has been incredible and I look forward to showcasing the new foils at Packaging Premiere.”

API produces foils in a range of colours, patterns and finishes, which can be used to add extra visual appeal for products and packaging.

The foils, which already extensively used on cartons and labels for premium products, are increasingly being adopted for everyday consumer goods.

API foils holds capacity to achieve a full and clean print across a wide range of substrates, as well as runs on all major machinery types such as platen, rotary, roll-on and clam-shell.

The company produces different types of foils, including metallic hot stamping foils, pigment hot stamping foils, narrow web cold foils and sheet fed cold foils, as well as coding and date stamping foils.