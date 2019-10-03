The recyclable three-pound box will be hitting retail shelves and professional kitchens in November

True Salt's new three pound box (Credit: PRNewswire / True Salt)

US-based salt provider True Salt has unveiled a new environmentally-friendly packaging, as part of its sustainability efforts.

The Phoenix-based company is now providing an environmentally-friendly three-pound box for both retail and hospitality distribution applications.

It has selected 100% recyclable cardboard for the new packaging.

The box comes in response to demand and direct requests from True Salt’s retail and hospitality partners for a package that can be a direct replacement for other salt brands such as Morton’s and Diamond Crystal.

The new packaging is provided with a cut-out window to enable the natural colour and grain of the salt to shine, helping consumers and chefs to easily identify True Salt.

The new three-pound box, which is available immediately, will be on retails shelves and professional kitchens in November.

True Salt co-founder Brian Pierce said: “We know that our retail partners are making tremendous efforts to increase the amount of recyclable paper products in their stores.

“We want to assist them in these efforts by bringing to market a 100 percent recyclable package that further showcases our dedication to not only a cleaner, better salt, but a cleaner, better earth.”

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Brian Pierce and Kelly Egan, True Salt focuses on providing clean salt for the hospitality sector, as well as the retail market and direct consumer.

It also expanded its line of products to include a finishing flake salt and a cocktail salt for beverages and other applications.

In September this year, diversified packaging firm Sonoco has expanded its sustainable packaging portfolio with the introduction of EnviroFlex PE recyclable polyethylene flexible packaging.

EnviroFlex PE, which is designed to meet the requirement of different retail products, will also carry the How2Recycle store drop-off label, allowing placing the product at local retail stores for recycling with grocery bags.