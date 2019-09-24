EnviroFlex PE recyclable polyethylene flexible packaging has been designed to meet the needs of a variety of retail products

Image: EnviroFlex PE can be for different products such as cookies and crackers, confections, dry/dehydrated foods, sweet and savoury snacks. Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Diversified packaging firm Sonoco has expanded its sustainable packaging portfolio with the introduction of EnviroFlex PE recyclable polyethylene flexible packaging.

EnviroFlex PE, which is designed to meet the requirement of different retail products, will also carry the How2Recycle store drop-off label, allowing to place the product at local retail stores for recycling with grocery bags.

How2Recycle, a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), is a standardised labelling system that provides recycling instructions to the public in line with the Federal Trade Commission Green Guides.

EnviroFlex PE recyclable polyethylene flexible packaging for different products

With a capacity to incorporate zipper closures, the EnviroFlex PE is available in a range of barrier options. It can be used for different product applications, including cookies and crackers, confections, dry/dehydrated foods, sweet and savoury snacks, pet food and treats and personal care items.

Available as premade pouches, the EnviroFlex PE laminates can be run on both vertical and horizontal form fill and seal machines.

Sonoco global consumer packaging, display & packaging and protective solutions senior vice president Rodger Fuller said: “We are very pleased to introduce EnviroFlex PE as the latest addition to our diverse portfolio of EnviroSense packaging options.

“EnviroFlex PE is another step toward meeting the demand for sustainable flexible packaging that’s easy to recycle.”

The flexible packaging accompanies Sonoco’s expanding assortment of EnviroSense sustainable packaging solutions.

EnviroSense products, which crossed a range of packaging materials, have been designed to integrate multiple elements associated with more sustainable packaging.

Sonoco considers multiple attributes related to sustainability to meet the standards of EnviroSense.

The company is exhibiting the EnviroFlex PE and other members of the EnviroSense suite of sustainable products at this year’s Pack Expo event at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, which is being held from 23 to 25 September.

With operations in 36 countries, Sonoco provides a range of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services.