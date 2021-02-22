Four V-Shapes ALPHA lines enable the company to manufacture non-food products for domestic and international distribution and to differentiate itself in the global marketplace

Thailand’s NR Instant Produce PCL, leverages V-Shapes unique packaging for continued growth. (Credit: V-Shapes s.r.l.)

V-Shapes, an innovative supplier of vertically integrated products and services for convenient, hygienic and sustainable single-dose packaging, today reported that Thailand-based NR Instant Produce PCL, a leading global manufacturer of sustainability produced ethnic, plant-based and functional foods, has installed four V-Shapes ALPHA packaging lines to support manufacture of its non-food consumer products for domestic and international distribution, including its Sustainable Development Brand (SDB) clean shots hand sanitizer as well as co-packing of third-party products.

The company, which was founded in 1991 and had annual sales of approximately € 31 million in 2019, was recently listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with the distinction of being the first purpose-led listed Thai company in the field of plant-based food, its primary business.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi provinces in Thailand and plans to invest in plant-based manufacturing plants in the UK and United States. The IPO will also provide funding to reach a total of five (5) V-Shapes manufacturing lines for the production of sanitization products for sale in Canada, the United States and the Middle East.

NR Instant Produce PCL is building a global platform focused on producing the future of food, building state-of-the-art facilities in key geographies around the world to enable the production of food that will support a world of 10 billion people by 2050.

“We decided to partner with V-Shapes in December 2019,” said NR Instant Produce PCL CEO Dan Pathomvanich. “We saw it as a super-cool solution that has provided us with a packaging solution that is very different and unique from what everyone else is offering.”

NR Instant Produce PCL is another example also of V-Shapes’ ability to adapt to pandemic conditions by providing virtual installation support using smart glasses. Pathomvanich added, “The experience of virtual/online commissioning is perfect to help a company and not commit any error during the installation while keeping everyone safe.” In addition, with V-Shapes lines in place, NR Instant Produce PCL was able to assist with pandemic mitigation by providing 10 million of its SDB clean shot hand sanitizer sachets, produced with V-Shapes technology, for use in the Southeast Asian region. “Prior to implementing V-Shapes,” Pathomvanich said, “we would have been unable to provide this critical service.”

Pathomvanich notes that existing customers are excited to implement V-Shapes technology in the Southeast Asian region, and the availability of this unique packaging approach is also generating new business for the company. “We are very happy with the configurations we have in place today,” he concludes, “but we are also looking forward to continued innovation from V-Shapes, including in-line printing, that will make us more productive and enable us to provide faster cycle times and more variations in the products we provide to our customers. Another reason we chose V-Shapes is their consistent work towards a circular economy and the continuous development of sustainable materials with a 360-degree approach to using compostable, biodegradable, and/or recyclable materials, laminates and substrates.”

Pathomvanich also notes that V-Shapes brings a high level of quality and state-of-the-art technology to the market, including the fact that there are a number of patents in place on the process, as well as the unique single-dose packaging it enables. These were also contributing factors to choosing to partner with V-Shapes.

Source: Company Press Release