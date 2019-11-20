The use of plant-based raw materials such as polymers supports economic growth while eliminating the use of fossil and finite sources

Image: The Tetra Pak’s Tetra Rex renewable carton package. Photo: courtesy of Tetra Pak International S.A.

Switzerland-based Tetra Pak, in partnership with Braskem, has introduced a new packaging made with fully traceable plant-based polymers.

Tetra Pak claims that the latest development makes it the first company to use the fully traceable materials in the production of the packaging for the food and beverage industry.

Tetra Pak said in a statement: “This move is yet another reinforcement of the company’s commitment to drive ethical and responsible business practices across global supply chains, while lowering the carbon footprint of its packaging.”

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the use of plant-based raw materials, including paper and polymers, supports economic growth separated from fossil and finite sources.

Tetra Pak sustainability vice-president Mario Abreu said: “Today 91% of consumers look for environmental logos when shopping, and Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification can be used to communicate credible information to consumers, thereby helping our customers differentiate their products.

“Our plant-based polymers are fully traceable to their sugarcane origin. We see plant-based materials as playing a key role in achieving a low-carbon circular economy. In the future all polymers we use will either be made from plant-based materials or from post-consumption recycled food grades.”

Tetra Pak uses polymers for lamination of containers

Tetra Pak currently uses polymers produced from sugarcane for the lamination of some of its containers as well as for some of its caps.

Braskem, a supplier of plant-based polymers, has obtained Bonsucro certification for 100% of the volume of sugarcane-derived bioethanol, recognising the Tetra Pak’s entire supply chain transparency.

Braskem renewable business unit leader Gustavo Sergi said: “We have been working with Tetra Pak for more than 10 years, and Bonsucro Chain of Custody reinforces the Responsible Ethanol Sourcing Program from Braskem with the assurance and traceability of the entire sugarcane value chain, all the way back to the growers and mills.”

Effective from the first quarter of 2020, the Bonsucro certified labels will be made available for Tetra Pak’s packaging.

In support of the circular economy, Tetra Pak recently launched Planet Positive initiative, which encourages firms to implement sustainable practices that support a low carbon circular economy.

