The new packs are designed to fit perfectly in consumers’ hands and deliver a comfortable and premium drinking experience

Image: Holographic packaging on Tetra Prisma Aseptic pack of Paperboat. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak has provided holographic packaging for Indian food and beverage brand Paperboat.

Tetra Pak Reflect is an advanced holographic printing technology, which will help the food & beverage firms to provide a striking dimension to their packs.

The holographic packaging is now available on Tetra Prisma Aseptic (330ml) packs of Paperboat’s Alphonso Aamras and Pomegranate flavours.

According to the company, the modern and appealing packs are designed to fit perfectly in consumers’ hands and deliver a comfortable and premium drinking experience.

Hector Beverages Neeraj Kakkar said: “Paperboat as a brand has always successfully stood out from the crowd through its product and packaging innovations. Tetra Pak Reflect is a very exciting innovation and with the holographic packs, we have the chance to create an added ‘wow’ effect among consumers, and further strengthen our visual identity.”

Tetra Pak Reflect holographic printing technology for food and beverage producers

Tetra Pak has designed the holographic set of packs to suit facial geometry and optimum control of beverage flow, helping to provide a comfortable drinking experience.

The new effect forms part of a suite of new packaging material effects called Tetra Pak Artistry, which is designed to provide better look for the products of food and beverage producers.

A set of holographic packs will enable brands to grab shoppers’ attention without the need for the manufacturer to switch to a new packaging format or invest in new equipment.

Tetra Pak South Asia marketing director Saumya Tyagi said: “Packaging is a critical stimulus for consumers at the point of purchase, be it e-commerce or retail. Brand owners are therefore looking for options that will help their packaging stand out from competition.

“With its holographic effect, Tetra Pak Reflect puts our customer’s brand in the spotlight – making it a true attention-grabber, with a great overall drinking experience.”

In July this year, Tetra Pak has opened aseptic carton packaging material facility at Binh Duong in Vietnam. Developed with an investment of around €120m (£107.6m), the new facility is the eighth factory for Tetra Pak in the Asia-Pacific region.