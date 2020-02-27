The d2p technology is designed to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of packaging film

The d2p technology is designed to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of packaging film. (Credit: Selling of my photos with StockAgencies is not permitted from Pixabay)

Symphony Environmental Technologies has received approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for its (d2p) antimicrobial technology to be used in polyethylene film to wrap bread.

d2p is the brand name for a group of masterbatches that provide additional protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling and fire.

This technology is designed to prevent the growth of bacteria on the surface of packaging film and also provides cost-effective protection to products.

The firm said that the d2p technology is synergistic with d2w biodegradable technology and is planning to sell the film to the current customers and new ones.

Symphony CEO Michael Laurier said: “After nearly 10 years of investment and development we are pleased to have finally obtained food-contact approval for this d2p product in the USA.

“We are now in a position to move forward commercially and to bring this unique product to our global markets. We believe that this will make a significant contribution to revenues in the medium term.”

The FDA approval is implemented only for the Symphony’s products

The approval for the technology was given under the Food Contact Notification procedure and has no time limit.

Symphony stated that the approval can be implemented only for the company’s products and does not include any similar or identical substance that is manufactured or prepared by any other company or person.

The FDA approval has provided new commercial opportunities for the firm in the western market and other markets.

The firm said that it has already generated significant revenues from the baking industry by selling its d2w biodegradable packaging technology.

Furthermore, the company is expecting considerable interest in its FDA approved d2p technology for use in bread packaging.

In 2016, Pakistan International Airways (PIA) has signed a three-year agreement with Symphony’s distributor Business Dynamics to convert the airline’s normal plastic packaging into d2w biodegradable plastic.