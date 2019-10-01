The collection is designed to answer the specific needs of retailers and it includes the most common RFID tag sizes used in hangtags and price stickers

Image: Stora Enso has released a complete ECO RFID Tag Collection for retailers. Photo: courtesy of Stora Enso.

Stora Enso Intelligent Packaging is continuing the story of the award-winning ECO RFID Tag technology by releasing a complete ECO RFID Tag Collection for retailers.

The collection is designed to answer the specific needs of retailers and it includes the most common RFID tag sizes used in hangtags and price stickers.

Using the sustainable ECO RFID Tag Technology by Stora Enso, the collection is made for companies committed to environmental values while also being competitive with traditional inlay options in both performance and cost.

The tags come to market with the latest NXP UCODE8 chip and they comply with the commonly used RFID tag standards (ARC categories in the US and the EECC study in Europe).

By choosing renewable, recyclable and plastic-free products, companies can be at the forefront of change towards a more sustainable future.

