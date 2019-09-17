BoFood Organic is a sheetfed offset ink for printing on the inside of folding carton food packaging

Image: Sun Chemical and Epple have collaborated to make direct food contact inks. Photo: courtesy of itay verchik from Pixabay.

US-based printing inks and pigments manufacturer Sun Chemical has collaborated with German printing inks manufacturer Epple Druckfarben to provide sheetfed offset inks for direct food contact applications.

Under an exclusive agreement, the companies will combine their resources to supply Epple’s BoFood Organic sheetfed offset inks for global customers.

Epple Druckfarben management board member Dr Carl Epple said: “We see ourselves as pioneers in the development of sustainable sheetfed offset printing inks and are particularly proud of having created a worldwide patented offset ink that has been approved for printing on the inside of food packaging.”

BoFood Organic patented sheetfed offset ink for direct food contact applications

BoFood Organic is a worldwide patented sheetfed offset ink developed to print on the inside of folding carton food packaging and facilitate direct food contact applications.

According to the company, all the raw materials used in the production of the ink have been approved for use in foodstuffs.

As per terms of the deal, Epple will retain the ownership of the intellectual property in BoFood Organic. Sun Chemical has been awarded a licence to commercialise BoFood Organic under the name of SunPak Organic.

Both firms have also agreed to work together for the advancement of the platform technology for other potential applications.

Sun Chemical board member and chief marketing officer Felipe Mellado said: “Having carried out the necessary due diligence to ensure that, as with all the products we offer, Epple’s food-safe ink technology conforms to the high standards our customers expect from Sun Chemical, we are delighted to be collaborating with Epple to market the technology under the SunPak Organic name and look forward to a fruitful relationship for both parties.”

Sun Chemical, part of the DIC group, produces printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials.

In March this year, Sun Chemical has joined CEFLEX to support the development of a circular economy for flexible packaging.

CEFLEX is the collaborative European consortium of companies and associations representing the entire flexible packaging value chain.