Paper-based packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has designed new eCommerce packaging for Latin American egg provider Granja Mantiqueira.

Image: Smurfit Kappa has developed eCommerce packaging for egg provider Granja Mantiqueira. Photo: courtesy of Smurfit Kappa.

Granja Mantiqueira has announced the launch of a new Egg Club to enable consumers order eggs online for home delivery in Brazil.

Mantiquiera Group founding partner Leandro Pinto said: “We identified a big interest for this idea of receiving eggs at home, so we decided to offer an additional channel to consumers who are looking for a more practical solution for their daily lives.

“Smurfit Kappa worked with us to come up with a sustainable packaging solution which delivered against a number of briefs including emphasising the premium quality of the eggs.”

Granja Mantiqueira has approached Smurfit Kappa for the designing of a packaging, which plays a key role in the eCommerce channel.

Smurfit has used its eSmart service for the development of a packaging concept to protect both the product and improve sales growth.

The design of the advanced pack is expected to promote both the Egg Club and the Mantiquiera brand, in addition to creating a positive consumer experience.

The packaging, which is styled like a briefcase with handles for carrying, will help keep the eggs fresh and secure across the supply chain.

Smurfit design also enables to ship more packs during transportation, and the packs are 100% recyclable, biodegradable and renewable.

Smurfit Kappa said that its eSmart service is supporting multiple companies to drive business growth through advanced packaging concepts.

Smurfit Kappa Brazil CEO Manuel Alcalá said: “The fragile nature of eggs was a key factor in this project. We took a data-driven approach and used our eSmart service tools to design a fit-for-purpose and attractive packaging solution.

“Made from paper-based packaging, the packs we created are optimised for the eCommerce sales channel, meeting the needs of customers looking for a faster and more efficient delivery to their homes.”

Smurfit Kappa supplies corrugated packaging, containerboard and bag in box solutions for the customers in various sectors, including consumer, retail, industrial and ecommerce.