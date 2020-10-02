The biodegradable BanaBag is designed to help in addressing quality assurance required for bagging bananas

The BanaBag enhances growing conditions of the bananas. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Smurfit Kappa, a provider of paper-based packaging solutions, has launched BanaBag, a sustainable and biodegradable alternative for banana producers.

Designed to enhance growing conditions of the bananas, the 100% recyclable BanaBag expands the company’s range of sustainable and biodegradable products for the agricultural sector.

The sustainable product also helps in addressing the quality assurance required for bagging banana plant during the complete growth cycle while protecting the fruit from disease and insects.

Smurfit Kappa The Americas CEO Juan Guillermo Castaneda said: “Some of the largest banana exporters in the world are in South and Central America where we operate. Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic are on the list of the 10 countries that export more than 80% of the world’s bananas, mainly to European markets.

“This challenges producers to continuously adapt to the fast-paced trends of consumers who want to be reassured that the products they buy and consume are sustainable.”

As a result of these trends, the organic banana sector is focusing on implementing environmentally friendly processes in their plantations, the company said.

The 100% recyclable BanaBag is made from cellulose

Capable of reducing overheating, the BanaBag is made from cellulose, which serves as a natural insulator to the growing bananas while maintaining the product quality even in higher temperatures.

Smurfit Kappa said that the paper-based BanaBag can also be used as compost for the soil.

Colombia-based Dominique Banana has implemented Smurfit Kappa BanaBag in the Campo Alegre and Granja plantations.

As a result, the BanaBag has increased Dominique Banana’s fruit’s quality and optimised post-harvest recycling processes.

Dominique Banana manager in Santa Marta, Colombia Louis Hesselholt said: “Our job is to carefully handle the fruit in the production process so that it arrives in the best possible condition at its final destination – whether international or local.

“BanaBag perfectly matches the needs of our plantation by reinforcing the organic characteristics of our export product and contributing to our goal of eliminating 100% of all contaminant plastic waste from our farms.”

