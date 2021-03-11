The expansion of the North Wales facility will allow Smurfit Kappa to meet the demand for sustainable packaging

Smurfit Kappa is set to expand the capacity of Mold plant in North Wales. (Credit: Smurfit Kappa)

Paper-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa has unveiled plans to invest €40m to expand the capacity of its Mold plant in North Wales, UK.

The investment will allow Smurfit to transform its Mold plant into the largest box factory in the UK. It will also help the company to meet the demand for sustainable packaging.

The investment will also help the company to minimise CO2 per tonne emissions by 15% at the facility.

The Mold plant, which has been operating since 1994, employs 194 staff.

The on-site experience centre will provide access to the customers to view the science, creativity and data used to innovate, customise and implement sustainable packaging solutions.

Smurfit Kappa UK and Ireland CEO Eddie Fellows said: “This investment in North Wales will increase our capability, flexibility and speed of response to deliver unrivalled, innovative packaging solutions to customers across the UK and Ireland.

“We are determined to meet the future needs of our customers in a sustainable way. It is vital that our investment has benefits for the local community and the environment.”

Smurfit Kappa stated that the design of the facility extension fits seamlessly into the local landscape and a three-acre nature trail will be constructed.

The expanded facility will feature a local stream and a new footpath, which can be used by both site staff and the local community.

An extra 10,000 trees, shrubs and bushes will be planted with the support of a local heritage and conservation project called Park in the Past.

Last month, Smurfit Kappa announced an investment of $40m to expand its paper sacks business in Latin America.