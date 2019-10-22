combismile carton pack is designed to offer premium product differentiation across the Pioneer Foods’ portfolio

Image: SIG’s new combismile carton pack. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan and Pioneer Foods, a South African producer and distributor of branded food and beverage products, have announced the launch of combismile carton pack in the Middle East and Africa region.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan is a joint venture of SIG Combibloc and Obeikan Investment Group.

Developed by SIG for on-the-go consumption, the combismile pack is designed to offer premium product differentiation across Pioneer Foods’ portfolio and provides the South African firm potential to access new market opportunities.

In addition to offering volume and design flexibility, the combismile offers drinksplus option by adding fruit or vegetable particulates.

combismile carton pack offers volume and design flexibility

The carton pack features curved, modern shape and easy-grip corners to allow for convenient consumption, as well as single-action closure that is leak-proof and tamper evident.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan chief operating officer Abdelghany Eladib said: “Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone for our partnership with Pioneer Foods. Together, we create more innovative, sustainable and differentiated products to bring quality food and beverages to the market.

“The region’s population is undergoing a major shift in demographics and a rapid urbanization. Consumer spending in Africa is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2025. These strong structural fundamentals are driving consumer demand in the food and beverages sector.

“On the go consumption is the new trend in the ever-changing fast consumer lifestyles. The differentiation, the volume and product flexibility of the combismile pack makes it an attractive solution for our partner to respond to regional market needs.”

SIG said that the combismile is produced using paperboard made of pulp from trees from FSC-certified, responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources.

Pioneer Foods CEO Tertius Carstens said: “SIG has been an integral partner in bringing this innovative product to the market in the MEA region.

“As we look to accelerate our growth and expand by boosting our go-to-market capabilities and portfolio, combismile represents a differentiated product allowing us to greater scale our offerings in Africa.”

Seperately, SIG has introduced a new closure, named combiMaxx, for easy opening and superior pouring of beverages.

The combiMaxx, which has a pouring diameter of 25mm, features highly visible, a tamper-evidence ring which is designed to ensure that the package has not already been opened.