Shorr Packaging has recently expanded their Fishers, Indiana branch for the second time. This location services customers within the Midwest – including: Indiana, Kentucky, Central and Southern Illinois and a portion of Ohio and Missouri.

Image: Shorr Packaging has expanded location to support rapid growth in Indianapolis. Photo: courtesy of Hanchett Paper Company.

The building is in an optimal area just north of downtown Indianapolis, conveniently near several major interstates.

“We are excited to expand our facilities to meet the ever growing needs of our customers in both volume and timing over the last few years,” notes Chris Kernan – Shorr Packaging, Midwest Regional VP. “This increased footprint will allow us to meet their current needs as well as their needs in the foreseeable future.”

The total space within the expanded Shorr facility increased 190% (from 73,000 to 211,000 square feet); allowing all of the Indianapolis division, corporate, warehouse and operations teams to reside together. Within the newly remodeled office area, employee-owners saw a 172% increase in office space (from 7,500 to 20,400 square feet).

“The additional office space provides room for each department to function and grow. It is also a bonus that we get to stay in the same location,” says Heather Bradshaw – Shorr Packaging, Customer Service Manager. “Our customer loyalty within the area speaks for itself.

Shorr has been in the same Fisher’s office park since 1988; and it’s great to be able to continue that long history and relationship within the community.”

Within this expansion, dedicated space was allotted for both the innovative design center and the automated equipment showroom. Though this location previously had design capabilities, the new area is completely remodeled and expanded, giving the Shorr Design Team a much larger space and new innovative tools to construct custom-designed projects in-house for our customer’s unique packaging requirements.

New to this building is the equipment demo room which highlights the variety of packaging solutions Shorr has to offer. Equipment showcased for display and demonstration will change periodically from case erectors, stretch wrappers, shrink wrappers, baggers, labeling and inkjet printers and more.

“We are enthusiastic about the expansion,” mentions John McMahon – Shorr Packaging, Senior Account Manager. “This facility will help improve Shorr’s efficiencies, speed to market and play an integral role in continuing to provide our customers with world-class service.”

Operational efficiencies gained in the expanded building allow Shorr the capabilities to receive and ship from multiple sides of the building; which has a total of 59 dock doors.

“The expanded facility has streamlined our distribution operations and allowed us to better service our existing customers in this region,” said Tyler Meinerding – Shorr Packaging, Division Operations Manager. “We can’t wait for our customers and vendors to see the new operation.”

The success of this expansion was made possible through the collaboration of Prologis, Brittany Construction and Shorr Packaging. Property management throughout the duration of the construction was handled by Prologis. Overall construction was carried out by Brittany Construction, a locally-owned contracting company, whom Shorr has worked with on past projects at this Fishers facility.

“Over the years, we have prided ourselves on providing top-notch service, support and value. This expansion and increase in capacity will allow us to continue to best serve our customers and hopefully exceed their expectations,” stated Brian Hubers – Shorr Packaging, Division Manager. “It allows us to be lean, efficient and provide a workplace that our employees can be proud of. As a bonus, we were able to stay in Fishers to further support the local community and our employees that call Fishers their workplace home.”

This major expansion marks the ninth for Shorr, over the last two-year span, not including the additions of other smaller developments to accommodate overflow. Additional expansions in Los Angeles, Columbus and other areas are expected to be announced within the year.

